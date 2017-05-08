The City of Tullahoma is celebrating America’s 241th birthday this year with a free family festival. The City is pleased to announce that they are now accepting applications for vendors and sponsorship opportunities. Gates open at Noon on Monday, July 3rd at Frazier-McEwen Park and Grider Stadium will be filled with free music, games, food trucks, kids zone, and of course, fireworks that evening.
The Independence Day fireworks are a long-standing tradition in Tullahoma. In 1968, the Tullahoma Kiwanis Club started the celebration and this year’s event will build on their great tradition. Leading up to the fireworks show, the music features three Nashville bands: Vinyl Radio, seventies and eighties music; Make Me Smile, a Chicago tribute-band; 12 Against Nature, a Steely Dan tribute band; and after the fireworks, Wildflowers, a Tom Petty Tribute band.
The fireworks will be presented by a national pyrotechnics company that has presented shows around the world, including Nashville, the Washington Mall and New York City.
Vendor space is available for businesses for $100, food vendors for $70 and arts/crafts for $35. All proceeds will benefit children’s charities supported by the Tullahoma Kiwanis Club. This is a Regional Independence day event. Tullahoma wants to invite the region to experience a great day of fun and an evening of amazing fireworks. For more details, contact Winston Brooks at 931-247-1574 or complete the form at http://www.tullahomatn.gov/fireworks and mail it to Tullahoma Fireworks, PO Box 807, Tullahoma, TN 37388.
If an organization would like to have a presence at the celebration and be a sponsor, please contact Mayor Lane Curlee at 581-0360 or mayor@tullahomatn.gov. There are sponsorship levels ranging from $250 to $5,000.
Independence Day Celebration set for July 3 in Tullahoma
The City of Tullahoma is celebrating America’s 241th birthday this year with a free family festival. The City is pleased to announce that they are now accepting applications for vendors and sponsorship opportunities. Gates open at Noon on Monday, July 3rd at Frazier-McEwen Park and Grider Stadium will be filled with free music, games, food trucks, kids zone, and of course, fireworks that evening.