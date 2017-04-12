In-State Tuition Rates for Students here Illegally Blocked
The House Education Administration & Planning Committee voted 7-6 against the bill Tuesday.
Republican bill sponsor Rep. Mark White of Memphis said the students didn’t choose to enter the country at a young age, many have been in Tennessee almost their whole lives, and they’re victimized by federal inaction.
Rep. Judd Matheny of Tullahoma and more than a dozen lawmakers led a news conference Monday contending that tuition breaks shouldn’t go to students here illegally or under temporary status through an order by former President Barack Obama.
Twenty other states allow the in-state tuition.