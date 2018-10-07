Important Voter Registration Information

The Office of the Secretary of State has received reports of groups contacting registered voters and telling them that they are not registered to vote. Others have reported receiving pre-populated voter registration forms for individuals who are deceased and have been removed from the voting rolls.
The National Association of Secretaries of State has warned states about a scam where an organization is making calls and offering to register voters by phone. While these calls have not been reported in Tennessee, voters should be aware that they cannot register by talking to a person on the phone.
For accurate information regarding voter registration in Tennessee, voters are encouraged to visit GoVoteTN.com to register to vote or check their registration status. Voters can also contact the Division of Elections at 1-877-850-4959 or their county election commission with any questions about voter registration. Registering to vote is easy in Tennessee. Tennessee citizens may register by-mail or online. Online voter registration allows any U.S. citizen with a driver’s license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security to register online.
A recent report suggests that Tennessee ranks second to last in voter turnout and nearly as low in voter registration. In efforts to raise awareness and increase turnout at the polls this November, Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett crisscrossed Tennessee in September, National Voter Registration Month, asking many citizens to not only register, but to vote.
He made a stop Motlow College’s Smyrna location and Middle Tennessee State University in an effort to encourage students to get registered.
Voter registration deadline is October 9 for the November 6, 2018 General Election. For more information or to register to vote go online to https://ovr.govote.tn.gov/. You can also drop by the Coffee County election administration office at 1329 McArthur St in Manchester, suite 6.