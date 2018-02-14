Illnesses Close Coffee County Schools

File photo: Dr LaDonna McFall Director of Coffee County Schools
Due to high incidents of sickness among students and staff Coffee County Schools will be closed Thursday and Friday, Feb 15th & Feb 16th. We are already scheduled to be off for Presidents Day on Monday, Feb 19th. The school system will welcome back students on Tuesday Feb. 20th.
Director of Schools Dr LaDonna McFall says that they are concerned with student illnesses and faculty and support staff that are calling in sick and that is a strain on the school system, so she decided to close until Tuesday.