Identity of Theft Suspect Sought

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man allegedly involved in a credit card numbers theft. The man apparently got credit card information in an unknown way, possibly a card reader.
The man used credit card information from a person in Coffee County at the Mount Juliet Wal-Mart and the Wal-Mart in Nashville on Nolensville Pike.
He might be driving a dark colored SUV, possibly a Ford (shown). The only description is that he is a white male with a beard, he’s bald and perhaps wearing black ball cap (shown).
Any information on who this subject is will be greatly appreciated. Contact Coffee County Sheriff’s Department Investigator Brandon Reed at 931-570-4191.
