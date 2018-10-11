“ICE” Bust in Moore County
Deputy White began questioning the driver, and noticed the driver was acting suspicious. Deputy Jerod Bradford, K-9 Dabbs, along with Lt. Gary Tankersley came to assist in the stop. As the driver was being asked to step out of the vehicle he fled the scene and evaded the deputies at a high rate of speed. The driver eventually lost control of his motor vehicle and crashed just across the Lincoln County line.
Upon arriving at the crash scene, Deputies were unable to find the driver, as he had fled on foot. K-9 Dabbs was utilized to search for a scent on or about the vehicle and did alert the Deputies to the suspicion of Narcotics.
Upon further investigation, a short distance from the scene, Deputy Dustin White recovered a small duffle bag that he had seen in the vehicle during the initial traffic stop. The bag contained 212.5 grams of Methamphetamine “Ice” and drug paraphernalia.
The case is still under investigation, with charges pending.