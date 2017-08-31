I-24 Road Rage Sends Indiana Man to Jail
Timothy Lynn Kepner, 44, of Indiana was charged with two counts of a criminal homicide and two counts of reckless endangerment on Aug. 30 by deputies from the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department.
According to a report by Deputy Nick Graham, the Coffee County Communication Center advised officers that a semi-truck driver and a car were involved in an incident. The officer’s report states that the driver of the car told the deputy that they were exiting the interstate at exit 97 to go home when the truck driver fired one shot at their car. The bullet struck the windshield and lodging in the dash of the car. The occupants of the car were not injured.
The deputy met the truck and the car at exit 105. When the deputy spoke with the truck driver he was told that the driver did not have a gun. But when they searched the truck they found a Taurus 9mm pistol and two loaded magazines.
Kepner told the deputy that he fired the pistol for fear of his safety. He said that he thought that he was being followed by the occupants of the car.
Kepner is to appear in Coffee County General Sessions Court Sept. 11.
Other deputies assisted on the scene.