71-year-old Mary Anne Lasch of Fort Myers, Florida was killed in a multiple-vehicle crash in Coffee County on Interstate 24 Friday night just after 8pm. The crash near mile-marker 105 closed I-24 eastbound for several hours along with a portion of the westbound lanes.
According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Lasch was traveling west on the interstate and lost control for an unknown reason and crossed into the eastbound lanes clipping another vehicle.
A third vehicle t-boned Lasch causing her to spin around and hit a fourth vehicle head-on. Lasch’s vehicle then flipped onto its top.
Officials confirmed Lasch passed away at the scene.
Five others involved in the incident were injured. Their conditions were unknown. Three other people involved in the crash were not injured. Injured in one of vehicles were Delvone D Maddox age 28, Holland Branch age 26 and Danisha Maddox also age 26 all of Louisville, KY. Injured in another vehicle were Kevin E Derby age 51 and Shirley Derby age 50 both of St Peters, MO.
Along with the THP, Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputies, Manchester City Police, North Coffee VFD, Manchester Fire and Rescue, Tullahoma Fire Department and others assisted at the scene and backed up other areas because so much manpower worked the area of the crash.
I-24 Four Vehicle Crash leaves 5 Hurt and One Deceased
