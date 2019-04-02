As reported by TDOT:
Crash – Multiple Vehicles
Interstate 24 westbound in Coffee County – Crash – Multiple Vehicles between MILE MARKER 108 (Mile Marker: 108) and MILE MARKER 105 (Mile Marker: 105) reported at 5:51 AM 4/2/2019 and estimated to be cleared by 8:51 AM 4/2/2019 (Central Time Zone). Westbound traffic is affected with delays expected. Eastbound traffic is affected with no delays. Westbound traffic is being diverted to alternate routes.
I-24 Crash with Multiple vehicles reported
