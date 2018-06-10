I-24 Crash Injures Four
Upon speaking with Burdick, Trooper Malone noted a strong smell of intoxicant coming from his person, slurred speech and blood shot eyes. The man was allegedly unsteady on his feet and admitted to drinking some beer. He was given four field sobriety tests doing poorly on all four. He consented and was taken to unity medical for blood tests with results pending.
Burdick was charged with DUI and assault. Bond was set at $7,500 and he is to appear in Coffee County General Sessions Court on August 14, 2018.