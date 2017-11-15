Husband Arrested for Murder of his Wife
On May 1, 2016, at the request of 12th District Attorney General Michael Taylor, TBI Agents joined the investigation into the death of Samantha Chandler, shortly after deputies found the body of the 26-year-old woman off Ross Creek Road in Gruetli-Laager.
On Monday, authorities presented facts gathered during the investigation to the Grundy County Grand Jury, which subsequently returned an indictment, charging 29 year-old Daniel Chandler with one count of First Degree Murder. On Tuesday afternoon, deputies with the Walker County, Alabama Sheriff’s Department arrested Chandler without incident and booked him into the county’s jail, where he is awaiting extradition to Tennessee.