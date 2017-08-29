The Better Business Bureau wants people to be aware of scammers trying to make a quick buck off of Hurricane Harvey.
The organization is warning people to be cautious when making a donation, especially online, to make sure their money is going to the right place.
Jim Winsett with the Better Business Bureau says he’s already been alerted to possible fraudulent activity related to the storm and he says it has to do with a GoFundMe page.
Winsett says while some third party fundraising efforts may be legitimate, it’s probably safer to donate directly to reputable organizations such as the American Red Cross and the Salvation Army.
Hurricane Harvey Scam Warning from the BBB
