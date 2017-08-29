Hurricane Harvey pushes Gas Prices Up

Hurricane Harvey is causing gas prices to experience a dramatic increase.
AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said the hurricane hit a major supply line in Florida and along the eastern seaboard. Multiple refineries and drilling rigs had to be evacuated ahead of the storm. A minimum increase of 10 to 30 cents is expected. Some gas stations around Coffee County saw an increase of 16 cents on Tuesday.
The low price as of late Tuesday was $2.06 per gallon in Manchester and $2.18 in Tullahoma.
Tennessee gas prices averaged $2.18 on Tuesday. The state average is 4 cents more than this time last week.
The national average on Sunday was $2.36, which is 15 cents higher than a year ago.
