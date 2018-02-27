If you have a 2017-2018 hunting or fishing license, those expire February 28th. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is now selling licenses that will be good through February 2019.
These licenses are the primary funding mechanism for the TWRA. They can be purchased at any of their regional offices statewide, through their website at tn.gov/TWRA or through their phone app. Keep in mind that a Social Security number is required to purchase a hunting or fishing license in the state of Tennessee.
Hunting and/or Fishing License Expire Wednesday
If you have a 2017-2018 hunting or fishing license, those expire February 28th. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is now selling licenses that will be good through February 2019.