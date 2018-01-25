Human remains were found by Winchester Police Officers Thursday morning at a residence on Spring Hill drive in Winchester. Authorities are attempting to determine if the remains are those of a missing person James Wood who was reported missing Jan. 18, but was last seen on July 29, 2017.
According to Winchester Police Chief Richie Lewis, Wood’s mother, who lives in New Mexico, reported him missing after she had not talked him for several months. “We obtained a search warrant to search the residence at 124 Spring Hill Drive and went to the house around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday” the chief said. “When we got there we found three dogs but there was not any people in it.”
The chief stated that they went to the backyard and dug up a concrete slab and found what appeared to be human remains. “We then backed off and notified the TBI,” Lewis said.
Lewis stated that they suspect that the body found has been buried for about “four or five months.” He said that they are not positive that it is Wood.
Investigators dug up the remains and they will be sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for identification.
Winchester Police and the TBI Crime Lab were at the residence Thursday conducting an investigation.
Human Remains Found in Winchester
Human remains were found by Winchester Police Officers Thursday morning at a residence on Spring Hill drive in Winchester. Authorities are attempting to determine if the remains are those of a missing person James Wood who was reported missing Jan. 18, but was last seen on July 29, 2017.