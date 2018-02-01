A Winchester police investigation led to human remains being discovered at a 124 Spring Hill Drive, and authorities have determined it was a person reported missing on Jan. 18.
Winchester Police Chief Ritchie Lewis said the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has examined the remains to determine an identity. He said the autopsy results were released last week, and the person has been identified as James Leon Wood, age 50, who resided at 124 Spring Hill Drive.
Human Remains are those of Missing Winchester Man
