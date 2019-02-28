Congratulations to Student of the Week -Olivia Harris!!! Olivia is a fifth grader at Deerfield Elementary School. Olivia is the daughter of Amanda Choummanivong.
Olivia was nominated “because she is well behaved, gets good grades and is a friend to everyone”, said Michael Avey, Olivia’s teacher. Olivia is new to Manchester, moving here from Massachusetts recently. Olivia enjoys reading chapter books. Her favorite subject is math. Olivia plays the position of post for the Deerfield Lady Bucks basketball team and is a right handed archer for the school’s Archery team. Olivia is also a member of the BETA club.
Rosalyn Partin, owner of the Manchester H&R Block, has been inspired to recognize great kids in our community all through hockey season. What does hockey season have to do with our local students? Well, H&R Block gives each Student of the Week a set of Nashville Predators Hockey tickets, a commemorative plaque, as well as a special letter of recognition.
Pictured with Olivia is Rosalyn Partin of H & R Block, Deerfield Principal Traci McCoy and teacher Michael Avey.
H&R Block Student of the Week
Congratulations to Student of the Week -Olivia Harris!!! Olivia is a fifth grader at Deerfield Elementary School. Olivia is the daughter of Amanda Choummanivong.