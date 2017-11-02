H&R Block Student of the Week

Congratulations to Student of the Week -Trevor Jesse!!! Trevor, the son of Erin and Crystal Jesse of Manchester, is a fifth grader at College Street Elementary School. Trevor was chosen to be honored because “he is considerate, responsible, kind, helpful, always does his work and is an all around great kid”, says Trevor’s math and science teacher, Brenda Bryan. When awarded, Trevor said, “I’m actually shocked!” Trevor likes to play baseball and says that he will likely be a professional baseball player, one day. He hopes to be a second baseman for the Chicago Cubs. Rosalyn Partin, owner of the Manchester H&R Block, has been inspired to recognize great kids in our community all through hockey season. What does hockey season have to do with our local students? Well, H&R Block gives each Student of the Week a set of Nashville Predators Hockey tickets, a commemorative plaque, as well as a special letter of recognition.
Pictured with Trevor is Rosalyn Partin of H & R Block, his teacher, Brenda Bryan and Tom Jacobs, principal of College Street Elementary School.