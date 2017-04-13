Congratulations to Student of the Week -Kinsley Hiett!!! Kinsley, the daughter of Terri Capotocky (sap-a-tocky), is a ninth grader at the Coffee County Raider Academy. Kinsley was chosen to be honored because “she defended a fellow student from a bully”, says school librarian Michelle Vaughn. Kinsley said that she “was bullied in elementary school. So I told my teacher in private about this, so as not to make a scene. Things can change even if one person says something”. Kinsley likes to paint in her spare time. She plans to attend Belmont University and one day become a child psychologist or child psychiatrist. Rosalyn Partin, owner of the Manchester H&R Block, has been inspired to recognize great kids in our community all through hockey season. What does hockey season have to do with our local students? Well, H&R Block gives each Student of the Week a set of Nashville Predators Hockey tickets, a commemorative plaque, as well as a special letter of recognition.
Pictured with Kinsley is Rosalyn Partin of H & R Block.
H&R Block Student of the Week Kinsley Hiett
Congratulations to Student of the Week -Kinsley Hiett!!! Kinsley, the daughter of Terri Capotocky (sap-a-tocky), is a ninth grader at the Coffee County Raider Academy. Kinsley was chosen to be honored because “she defended a fellow student from a bully”, says school librarian Michelle Vaughn. Kinsley said that she “was bullied in elementary school. So I told my teacher in private about this, so as not to make a scene. Things can change even if one person says something”. Kinsley likes to paint in her spare time. She plans to attend Belmont University and one day become a child psychologist or child psychiatrist. Rosalyn Partin, owner of the Manchester H&R Block, has been inspired to recognize great kids in our community all through hockey season. What does hockey season have to do with our local students? Well, H&R Block gives each Student of the Week a set of Nashville Predators Hockey tickets, a commemorative plaque, as well as a special letter of recognition.