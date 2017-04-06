H&R Block Student of the Week Hannah Haley

Congratulations to Student of the Week -Hannah Haley!!! Hannah, the daughter of Jack and Lisa Haley, is an eighth grader at Coffee County Middle School. Hannah was chosen to be honored because “she is a hard worker, is on top of her assignments and more than that, she is a nice person to everyone she meets and is willing to help others”, says Hannah’s Algebra I teacher, Holly Rodriguez. In her spare time Hannah likes to bake cakes and cookies. Hannah’s favorite subject has always been math and she wants to be a CPA. Rosalyn Partin, owner of the Manchester H&R Block, has been inspired to recognize great kids in our community all through hockey season. What does hockey season have to do with our local students? Well, H&R Block gives each Student of the Week a set of Nashville Predators Hockey tickets, a commemorative plaque, as well as a special letter of recognition. Hannah says that likely her Mom will accompany her to the Pred’s game! Check back here for H&R Block’s next Student of the Week award!
Pictured with Hannah is Rosalyn Partin of H & R Block and Kim Aaron, Principal of Coffee County Middle School.