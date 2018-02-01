H&R Block Student of the Week

Congratulations to Student of the Week -Riley Tucker!!! Riley, the daughter of Jonathan and Heather Tucker, is an eighth grader at Coffee County Middle school.
Riley was nominated because “she is respectful, responsible and prepared” says CCMS Principal, Kim Aaron. Riley’s favorite subject is math. Riley says that math is fun! She is in Mrs. Dougherty’s homeroom. Riley plays for the CCMS Lady Raiders Volleyball Team. When she is not at school, Riley enjoys spending time with her family and friends. Riley has future plans of becoming a dermatologist so that she can help kids with their skin. Rosalyn Partin, owner of the Manchester H&R Block, has been inspired to recognize great kids in our community all through hockey season. What does hockey season have to do with our local students? Well, H&R Block gives each Student of the Week a set of Nashville Predators Hockey tickets, a commemorative plaque, as well as a special letter of recognition.
Pictured with Riley is Rosalyn Partin of H & R Block and Kim Aaron, Principal at CCMS.