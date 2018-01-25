H&R Block Student of the Week

Congratulations to Student of the Week -Taylor Hulvey!!! Taylor, the daughter of Matthew and Candy Hulvey, is a twelfth grader at Coffee County Central High school.
Taylor was nominated because “she is always kind, friendly, helpful and never has an angry word to say” said Principal, Joey Vaughn. Taylor’s favorite subject is math. She is in Mrs. Phillips homeroom. Taylor works a part-time job at Spring Street Market. Taylor is very active in her youth group at her church, The Hillsboro Church of Christ. Taylor and her family are known for volunteering to help feed the high school football team. Taylor plans to study at Motlow, after she graduates. Rosalyn Partin, owner of the Manchester H&R Block, has been inspired to recognize great kids in our community all through hockey season. What does hockey season have to do with our local students? Well, H&R Block gives each Student of the Week a set of Nashville Predators Hockey tickets, a commemorative plaque, as well as a special letter of recognition.
Pictured with Taylor is Rosalyn Partin of H & R Block and Katrina Wright, Assistant Principal at CCCHS.