H&R Block Student of the Week

Congratulations to Student of the Week -Devin Thompson!!! Devin, the son of Gina Thompson and Billy Dunlap is an eighth grader at Westwood Middle school. His teacher, Mrs. Askins had this to say,
“Devin Thompson is hard-working, considerate, and helpful. Devin takes pride in his work and sets very high standards for himself. In
addition, he works well in a collaborative situation. Lastly, Devin is always prepared and isn’t afraid to ask questions.”
Devin plays the trumpet in the Westwood Middle School band. When Devin is not at school, he likes to play computer games and work on computer codeing. Devin would like to design video games one day. Rosalyn Partin, owner of the Manchester H&R Block, has been inspired to recognize great kids in our community all through hockey season. What does hockey season have to do with our local students? Well, H&R Block gives each Student of the Week a set of Nashville Predators Hockey tickets, a commemorative plaque, as well as a special letter of recognition.
Pictured with Devin is Rosalyn Partin of H & R Block and Westwood Middle School Principal, Mrs. Julie Green