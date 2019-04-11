Congratulations to Student of the Week -Presley Rooker!!!
Presley is a 5th grader at North Coffee Elementary School. Presley is the son of Joe and Tammy Rooker. Presley’s teachers, Mr. Winston, Mrs. Bryan and Mrs. Vincent unanimously votes to choose Presley for this distinction. The teachers agreed that Presley is always present, does his work, is obedient, gracious and kind and always supportive of others. Presley is a point guard for the North Coffee Chargers Basketball team. Presley wants to play for the NBA Rockets when he grows up. Presley admires NBA player, James Harden because, “he can dunk”.
Rosalyn Partin, owner of the Manchester H&R Block, has been inspired to recognize great kids in our community all through hockey season. What does hockey season have to do with our local students? Well, H&R Block gives each Student of the Week a set of Nashville Predators Hockey tickets, a commemorative plaque, as well as a special letter of recognition.
Pictured with Presley is Rosalyn Partin of H & R Block and North Coffee Principal, Adam Clark. Also pictured is Presley’s parents, Grandparents and sister.
H&R Block Student of the Week
