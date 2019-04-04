H&R Block Student of the Week

Congratulations to Student of the Week -Kinzie Foster!!!
Kinzie is a 9th grader at the Raider Academy. Kinzie is the daughter of Carrie and Tony Foster. Kinzie is a model student according to Michelle Vaughn, librarian at CCRA.
Kinzie’s favorite subject is English and she likes to read and write. When Kinzie grows up she wants to be a middle school teacher. Kinzie loves to hang out with her family and play board games.
Rosalyn Partin, owner of the Manchester H&R Block, has been inspired to recognize great kids in our community all through hockey season. What does hockey season have to do with our local students? Well, H&R Block gives each Student of the Week a set of Nashville Predators Hockey tickets, a commemorative plaque, as well as a special letter of recognition.
Pictured with Kinzie is Rosalyn Partin of H & R Block and Michelle Vaughn from CCRA.