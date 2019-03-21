Congratulations to Student of the Week -Maddie Jones!!! Maddy is a tenth grader at Coffee County Central High School. She is the daughter of Daniel and Kristy Jones. Maddy is a long time soccer player. She plays for the CCCHS team and for Camp Forrest. Maddy is very involved with her church youth group at New Union Church of Christ. Maddy plans to attend Motlow and eventually UT for nursing. Maddy enjoys hanging out with her friends in her down time.
Rosalyn Partin, owner of the Manchester H&R Block, has been inspired to recognize great kids in our community all through hockey season. What does hockey season have to do with our local students? Well, H&R Block gives each Student of the Week a set of Nashville Predators Hockey tickets, a commemorative plaque, as well as a special letter of recognition.
Pictured with Maddy is Rosalyn Partin of H & R Block, Principal, Paul Parsely and Assistant Principal, Katrina Wright.
H&R Block Student of the Week
