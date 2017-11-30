H&R Block Student of the Week

Congratulations to Student of the Week -Skye Andrews!!! Skye, the daughter of Billy and Lori Andrews of Hillsboro, is a fifth grader at Hillsboro Elementary School. Skye is a point guard for her school basketball team, the Hillsboro Tigers. When Skye is not at school, she likes to draw and spend time with her twin, 4th grade brothers. Skye would like to be a veterinarian one day. She says that her Dad has 18 snakes and she feels comfortable with all animals, her favorite being the owl. Rosalyn Partin, owner of the Manchester H&R Block, has been inspired to recognize great kids in our community all through hockey season. What does hockey season have to do with our local students? Well, H&R Block gives each Student of the Week a set of Nashville Predators Hockey tickets, a commemorative plaque, as well as a special letter of recognition.
Pictured with Skye is Rosalyn Partin of H & R Block, 5th grade teacher, Kelly Shepard and Assistant Principal, Mrs. Wills.