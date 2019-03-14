H&R Block Student of the Week

Congratulations to Student of the Week -Tori Prater!!! Tori is an eighth grader at Coffee County Middle School. Tori is the daughter of Heather Boylan and Jeffrey Prater.
When not at school, Tori enjoys riding her horse named “Ace of Base”. Tori loves to play volleyball and hopes to attend MTSU and play volleyball in college. Tori is interested in cosmetology because she likes to make people pretty.
Rosalyn Partin, owner of the Manchester H&R Block, has been inspired to recognize great kids in our community all through hockey season. What does hockey season have to do with our local students? Well, H&R Block gives each Student of the Week a set of Nashville Predators Hockey tickets, a commemorative plaque, as well as a special letter of recognition.
Pictured with Tori is Rosalyn Partin of H & R Block and Eric Keith, Vice Principal of Coffee County Middle School.