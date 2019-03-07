H&R Block Student of the Week

Congratulations to Student of the Week -Mario Arellano!!! Mario is a fifth grader at East Coffee Elementary School. Mario is the son of Serrvando and Laura Arellano.
Mario was nominated “because he is a very well-behaved and respectful young man. He excels in every subject and is especially interested in science and computer coding. Mario makes East Coffee Proud!”, said Mrs. Leedy, Mario’s homeroom teacher. Mario says that his favorite subject is math. Mario enjoys reading mysteries. Mario likes to play video games.
Mario’s future plans include re-opening Rafael’s restaurant and to be the manager. His parents used to own the Manchester Rafael’s.
Rosalyn Partin, owner of the Manchester H&R Block, has been inspired to recognize great kids in our community all through hockey season. What does hockey season have to do with our local students? Well, H&R Block gives each Student of the Week a set of Nashville Predators Hockey tickets, a commemorative plaque, as well as a special letter of recognition.
Pictured with Mario is Rosalyn Partin of H & R Block, Tiffany Clutter of Thunder Radio and Kelvin Shores, Principal of East Coffee Elementary School.