H&R Block Student of the Week

Congratulations to Student of the Week -Payton Edberg!!! Payton is a fifth grader at Hickerson Elementary School. Payton is the daughter of Sarah and Taylor Edberg. Payton was nominated because she is diligent, caring, trustworthy, mature and really funny”, said Mr.Reinholtz, Payton’s teacher. Payton moved to this area about a year ago from Arizona. Payton enjoys spending time with her brother and doing crafts. Payton wants to be a veterinarian someday. Payton says that bunnies are her favorite, because they are cute!
Rosalyn Partin, owner of the Manchester H&R Block, has been inspired to recognize great kids in our community all through hockey season. What does hockey season have to do with our local students? Well, H&R Block gives each Student of the Week a set of Nashville Predators Hockey tickets, a commemorative plaque, as well as a special letter of recognition.
Pictured with Payton is Rosalyn Partin of H & R Block and Mr. Reinholtz.