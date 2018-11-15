H&R Block Student of the Week

Congratulations to Student of the Week -Ryan Hallenbeck!!! Ryan, the son of Rebecca and Kasoin Hallenbeck is a fifth grader at College Street Elementary School.
Ryan was nominated by Mrs. Parnham and Mrs. Allen. His teachers said that Ryan is a great kid, always smiling, kind, he gets his work done and always volunteers to help younger kids in ESP.
Ryan loves to play basketball, beyblades and is a part of College Street’s Steel Drum & Singers. Ryan’s favorite subject is history because he likes to learn about special people. Ryan hopes to be a famous basketball player someday.
Rosalyn Partin, owner of the Manchester H&R Block, has been inspired to recognize great kids in our community all through hockey season. What does hockey season have to do with our local students? Well, H&R Block gives each Student of the Week a set of Nashville Predators Hockey tickets, a commemorative plaque, as well as a special letter of recognition.
Pictured with Ryan is Rosalyn Partin of H & R Block, Tom Jacobs, Principal, and Mrs. Parnham.