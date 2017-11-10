Congratulations to Student of the Week -Jackson Baker!!! Jackson, the son of Marissa Russell and Joseph Baker, is a ninth grader at the Coffee County Raider Academy. Jackson was chosen to be honored because “he represents the best at CCRA. Jackson uses good manners, is kind, helpful to fellow students, has a positive attitude and is a hard worker”, says Michelle Vaughn, CCRA librarian. Jackson’s favorite school subject is English, making it no surprise that he enjoys reading when he is not at school. Jackson also enjoys drawing. In the future, Jackson sees himself as a pharmacist. Rosalyn Partin, owner of the Manchester H&R Block, has been inspired to recognize great kids in our community all through hockey season. What does hockey season have to do with our local students? Well, H&R Block gives each Student of the Week a set of Nashville Predators Hockey tickets, a commemorative plaque, as well as a special letter of recognition.
Pictured with Jackson is Rosalyn Partin of H & R Block and Mrs. Murr, Vice Principal of CCRA.
H&R Block Student of the Week
Congratulations to Student of the Week -Jackson Baker!!! Jackson, the son of Marissa Russell and Joseph Baker, is a ninth grader at the Coffee County Raider Academy. Jackson was chosen to be honored because “he represents the best at CCRA. Jackson uses good manners, is kind, helpful to fellow students, has a positive attitude and is a hard worker”, says Michelle Vaughn, CCRA librarian. Jackson’s favorite school subject is English, making it no surprise that he enjoys reading when he is not at school. Jackson also enjoys drawing. In the future, Jackson sees himself as a pharmacist. Rosalyn Partin, owner of the Manchester H&R Block, has been inspired to recognize great kids in our community all through hockey season. What does hockey season have to do with our local students? Well, H&R Block gives each Student of the Week a set of Nashville Predators Hockey tickets, a commemorative plaque, as well as a special letter of recognition.