H&R Block Student of the Week

Congratulations to Student of the Week -Aryanna Nelson!!! Aryanna, the daughter of Megan Brinkley and Adrian Nelson, is a sixth grader at Westwood Middle School.
Aryanna was nominated by Mr. Winton because “she always has her work done early enough to have time to help others. She is a great example to other students shows great leadership potential.”
Aryanna is a Westwood Rocket Cheerleader for the football and basketball seasons. When not in schools Aryanna likes to play with her dogs. Aryanna says that she might become a lawyer someday because she likes rules.
Rosalyn Partin, owner of the Manchester H&R Block, has been inspired to recognize great kids in our community all through hockey season. What does hockey season have to do with our local students? Well, H&R Block gives each Student of the Week a set of Nashville Predators Hockey tickets, a commemorative plaque, as well as a special letter of recognition.
Pictured with Aryanna is Rosalyn Partin of H & R Block, and Principal, Julie Miller.