H&R Block Student of the Week

Congratulations to Student of the Week -Elisha Carter!!! Elisha, the son of Terry and Kimberly Carter, is a twelfth grader at Coffee County Central high School.
Elisha was nominated because “he is a great role model, leading an ROTC staff of 9 as well as planning and executing activities for 150 ROTC cadets as the CCCHS CORPS Commander. Elisha spends many, many hours involved in community service with his role in ROTC.” Elisha plans to graduate early, in December, as he has already enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. “I’ve wanted to be a Marine since I was five years old. I leave February 17th for Paris Island, but I will be back in May to ‘Walk the line’ at graduation”.
Rosalyn Partin, owner of the Manchester H&R Block, has been inspired to recognize great kids in our community all through hockey season. What does hockey season have to do with our local students? Well, H&R Block gives each Student of the Week a set of Nashville Predators Hockey tickets, a commemorative plaque, as well as a special letter of recognition.
Pictured with Elisha is Rosalyn Partin of H & R Block, Principal, Paul Parsely and Megan Eaves, Assistant Principal.