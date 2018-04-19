Congratulations to Student of the Week -Liam Brown!!! Liam, the son of Audra and Mark Brown, is a fifth grader at North Coffee Elementary School.
Liam was nominated because “he is a great role model, keeps up his grades (even though he does extra-curricular activities) and is always on time” says 5th Grade Teacher, Mr. Matt Vinson. Liam’s favorite subject is science. Liam plans to one day be a scientist and says that he likes to study microscopic things. Liam was the stage manager for North Coffee’s production of the play, Shrek. Liam participates in the LEGO league and plays basketball for the North Coffee Chargers. Rosalyn Partin, owner of the Manchester H&R Block, has been inspired to recognize great kids in our community all through hockey season. What does hockey season have to do with our local students? Well, H&R Block gives each Student of the Week a set of Nashville Predators Hockey tickets, a commemorative plaque, as well as a special letter of recognition.
Pictured with Liam is Rosalyn Partin of H & R Block, school counselor, Elizabeth Price and Mrs. Brandy Vinson, 5th Grade Teacher at North Coffee Elementary School.
H&R Block Student of the Week
