H&R Block Student of the Week

Congratulations to Student of the Week -Jack Beachboard!!! Jack is an eleventh grader at Coffee County Central High School.
Jack was nominated because “he is so involved in many activities, he is a great student with a tremendous work ethic; and he is a gentleman at all times. He is exactly what we want in a student at CCCHS ” says CCCHS Principal, Dr. Joey Vaughn. Jack is a member of the Future Business Leaders of America. Jack is a member of the CCCHS Swim Team. Jack enjoys being outside and camping, when he is not in school. Jack future plans are to attend the University Tennessee and hopes to be a VOL on their swim team.
Rosalyn Partin, owner of the Manchester H&R Block, has been inspired to recognize great kids in our community all through hockey season. What does hockey season have to do with our local students? Well, H&R Block gives each Student of the Week a set of Nashville Predators Hockey tickets, a commemorative plaque, as well as a special letter of recognition.
Pictured with Jack is Rosalyn Partin of H & R Block and Dr. Joey Vaughn, Principal of CCCHS School.