H&R Block Student of the Week

Congratulations to Student of the Week -Addi Sartain!!! Addi, the daughter of Krista DePalma and Nathan Sartain, is a fifth grader at New Union Elementary School.
Addi was nominated because “she is most kind hearted, loving, selfless girl and a ray of sunshine” says 5th Grade Teacher, Susan Helms. Addi’s favorite subject is social studies. Addi plays the position of point guard for the New Union Rebels basketball team. Addi also plays AAU basketball outside of school. Addi is a member of the BETA club and likes to help in the community. Addi had physical therapy on her knee and she credits the experience as the reason she wants to become a physical therapist one day. When not in school, Addi likes to hike with her family. Rosalyn Partin, owner of the Manchester H&R Block, has been inspired to recognize great kids in our community all through hockey season. What does hockey season have to do with our local students? Well, H&R Block gives each Student of the Week a set of Nashville Predators Hockey tickets, a commemorative plaque, as well as a special letter of recognition.
Pictured with Addi is Rosalyn Partin of H & R Block and Susan Helms, 5th Grade Teacher at New Union Elementary School.