H&R Block Student of the Week

Congratulations to Student of the Week -Logan Smith!!! Logan, the daughter of Kelly and Artie Smith, is an eighth grader at Coffee County Middle school.
Logan was nominated because “she is respectful, responsible, prepared and shows Red Raider Pride” says CCMS Principal, Kim Aaron. Logan’s favorite subject is math. Logan says that her mom used to be a math teacher and that is why Logan likes numbers. Logan is in Mrs. Roderiguez’s math class. When she is not at school, Logan enjoys spending time with her dog “Buddy” and being with her family. Logan has future plans of becoming a high school or middle school math teacher, likely teaching algebra! Rosalyn Partin, owner of the Manchester H&R Block, has been inspired to recognize great kids in our community all through hockey season. What does hockey season have to do with our local students? Well, H&R Block gives each Student of the Week a set of Nashville Predators Hockey tickets, a commemorative plaque, as well as a special letter of recognition.
Pictured with Logan is Rosalyn Partin of H & R Block and Kim Aaron, Principal at CCMS.
