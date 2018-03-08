H&R Block Student of the Week

Congratulations to Student of the Week -Carlee Sullivan!!! Carlee, the daughter of Josh and Amanda Sullivan, is a tenth grader at Coffee County Central High school.
Carlee was nominated because “she shows school spirit, is involved in many school activities, is always smiling and is a kind and loving young lady” said Principal, Joey Vaughn. Carlee is a cheerleader, is involved with HOSA and Spanish club. When not at school, Carlee enjoys singing, playing acoustic guitar, riding four wheelers and hunting.
Carlee wants to become an oncology nurse. When her grandfather was sick, she says that she was inspired to help others.
Rosalyn Partin, owner of the Manchester H&R Block, has been inspired to recognize great kids in our community all through hockey season. What does hockey season have to do with our local students? Well, H&R Block gives each Student of the Week a set of Nashville Predators Hockey tickets, a commemorative plaque, as well as a special letter of recognition.
Pictured with Carlee is Rosalyn Partin of H & R Block and Dr. Joey Vaughn, Principal at CCCHS.