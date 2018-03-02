H&R Block Student of the Week

Congratulations to Student of the Week -Abigaile Vandagriff!!!
Abigaile, the daughter of Jeremiah Vandagriff and Lakeisha Banks, is a fifth grader at Hickerson Elementary School.
Abigaile is a softball player for the John Roberts Nissan tournament team. Abigaile takes gymnastics at Pathway Gymnastics and says that she likes a “twist” gymnastics maneuver.
Abigaile says that her cousin has inspired her to be a lawyer when she grows up.
Rosalyn Partin, owner of the Manchester H&R Block, has been inspired to recognize great kids in our community all through hockey season. What does hockey season have to do with our local students? Well, H&R Block gives each Student of the Week a set of Nashville Predators Hockey tickets, a commemorative plaque, as well as a special letter of recognition.
Pictured with Abigaile is Rosalyn Partin of H & R Block and Mr. Jimmy Anderson, Principal at Hickerson Elementary School.