Congratulations to Student of the Week -Brelie Sons!!! Brelie, the daughter of Susan and Ronnie Garner, is a ninth grader at Coffee County Raider Academy.
Brelie was nominated because, “she represents the best at CCRA. She always uses good manners, is kind and helpful to fellow students, has a positive attitude and is a hard worker”, said CCRA librarian, Michelle Vaughn. Brelie is on the yearbook staff at CCRA. Her favorite subject is Algebra. When Brelie is not at school, she likes to take pictures and make photo collages. When Brelie is older she might go into the medical field to become a pediatric nurse. But she also loves to do hair and she may end up in a cosmetology field.
Rosalyn Partin, owner of the Manchester H&R Block, has been inspired to recognize great kids in our community all through hockey season. What does hockey season have to do with our local students? Well, H&R Block gives each Student of the Week a set of Nashville Predators Hockey tickets, a commemorative plaque, as well as a special letter of recognition.
Pictured with Brelie is Rosalyn Partin of H & R Block and Terri Murr, Assistant Principal at CCRA.
H&R Block Student of the Week
