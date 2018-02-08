H&R Block Student of the Week

Congratulations to Student of the Week -Kaylynn Waterman!!! Kaylynn, the daughter of Matt Waterman and Tiffany Bush, is a seventh grader at Westwood Middle school.
Kaylynn was nominated by her teacher, Heather Sulkowski, because “she always has a great attitude, even if I ask her to do something that she doesn’t want to do. She pays attention in class. She is kind to other students and offers to help them when they need it”, says Mrs. Sulkowski. Kaylynn is a cheerleader for the Westwood Rockets. When Kaylynn is not at school, she likes to hunt and fish. When Kaylynn grows up she wants to be a nurse and help deliver babies. Rosalyn Partin, owner of the Manchester H&R Block, has been inspired to recognize great kids in our community all through hockey season. What does hockey season have to do with our local students? Well, H&R Block gives each Student of the Week a set of Nashville Predators Hockey tickets, a commemorative plaque, as well as a special letter of recognition.
Pictured with Kaylynn is Rosalyn Partin of H & R Block and Julie Green, Principal at WMS.
