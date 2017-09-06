The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation’s (TDEC) mobile household hazardous waste collection service will be in Coffee, Maury and Overton Counties on Saturday, Sept. 9. Since the program’s inception in 1993, more than 342,000 households have properly disposed of more than 22 million pounds of material.
Any Tennessee resident is encouraged to bring their household hazardous waste (HHW) – including cleaning fluids, pesticides, batteries, and mercury thermometers and thermostats, fluorescent lamps, lithium and button batteries, aerosols, adhesives, medications, brake fluid, swimming pool chemicals, paint thinner and used needles in sturdy containers. Items not accepted include ammunition, explosives, alkaline batteries, paint, electronics and any empty containers that should be disposed in normal trash.
While household waste may be disposed for free, there is a cost for disposal of Conditionally Exempt Small Quantity Generator Waste (i.e. wastes from non-household sources such as businesses, schools, farms, churches, etc.). An appointment is also necessary for those locations. Call (615) 643-3170 to request a price quote and schedule an appointment.
You do not need to live in the county to participate in the event.
The local collection will be held at the Tullahoma Public Works, 942 Maplewood Ave. from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. The local contact for this HHW collection event is Karen Keith at (931) 454-1768.
Household Hazardous Waste Mobile Collection Service in Coffee County on Sept. 9
The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation’s (TDEC) mobile household hazardous waste collection service will be in Coffee, Maury and Overton Counties on Saturday, Sept. 9. Since the program’s inception in 1993, more than 342,000 households have properly disposed of more than 22 million pounds of material.