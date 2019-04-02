The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) mobile household hazardous waste collection service will be in Coffee, Sevier and Weakley counties on Saturday, April 13.
Tennesseans are encouraged to bring household hazardous waste – including cleaning fluids, pesticides, batteries and more – to a designated drop-off location. A person does not need to live in the county to participate.
The drop-off location is:
Coffee County – Solid Waste Department, 2180 Murfreesboro Hwy, Manchester, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. CDT. The local contact is Wannella Ingleburger at (931) 723-5139.
Household hazardous waste materials are considered flammable, toxic, reactive and/or corrosive and should not be placed with regular garbage. Typical items to dispose of include cleaning fluids, pesticides, mercury thermometers and thermostats, fluorescent lamps, lithium and button batteries, aerosols, adhesives, medications, brake fluid, swimming pool chemicals, paint thinner and used needles in sturdy containers. Items not accepted include ammunition, explosives, alkaline batteries, paint, electronics and any empty containers that should be disposed in normal trash.
While household waste may be disposed for free, there is a cost for disposal of Conditionally Exempt Small Quantity Generator Waste (i.e. wastes from non-household sources such as businesses, schools, farms, churches, etc.) Call (615) 643-3170 to request a price quote and schedule an appointment.
When transporting materials to the site, place containers in sturdy boxes lined with newspaper to prevent spills and cross-contamination in the trunk of a car or back of a truck. Be sure to keep materials away from children and pets.
For more information on the household hazardous waste mobile collection service, please call 1-800-287-9013.
Household Hazardous Waste Collection set for April 13 in Manchester
The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) mobile household hazardous waste collection service will be in Coffee, Sevier and Weakley counties on Saturday, April 13.