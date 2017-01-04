Hotels Robbed at Gunpoint

On Tuesday morning (01/03/16) at approximately 12:30 AM, two white males committed an armed robbery at the Hilton Garden Inn at 2631 Highwood Blvd in Smyrna.
The men entered the business and first inquired about a room. They then approached the clerk with a folding box cutter type knife and demanded all the cash at the desk. The clerk complied and was then taken to an office where he was bound with duct tape.
One of the men was described as being in his 40’s and approximately 5’6″ with brown and grey hair.
The other subject was described as being approximately 6’3″, having a brown goatee and wearing a black ball cap. He was described as being in his 20’s or 30’s. This subject initially was unmasked but pulled some sort of white cloth over his face during the robbery.
Both subjects left the area in a dark colored sedan.
Authorities in Rutherford County are also searching for two women accused of robbing two hotels on Tuesday.
Police said the clerk at the Fairfield Inn in Smyrna was robbed at gunpoint around 3 p.m. About an hour later, the Sleep Inn in Murfreesboro was robbed by what is believed to be the same suspects.
Police said during both robberies, one woman entered the hotel to ask about a room. She left and the second woman entered the hotel armed with a handgun and demanded cash.
The first suspect is described as a white female in her 30s who was about 5’1” tall with shoulder length, wavy brown hair. Police said she had a piercing next to her right eye.
The second suspect is a white female in her 30s. She was wearing a stocking cap, sunglasses and a bulky blue coat. She was armed with a small semi-automatic hand gun.
The suspects are believed to be traveling in a gold Ford or Mercury minivan.
Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to call Smyrna police at 615-267-5433, or Murfreesboro police at 615-893-2717. (WGNS Radio)
You may remember that on December 15, Manchester Police responded to a call at the Hampton Inn on the Woodbury Highway. The call was concerning an Attempted Armed Robbery at the hotel.
The suspect was seen on surveillance video as being a black male, wearing a black and red hoodie and blue jeans. He is possibly traveling in a 4-door sedan.
This case is still being investigated.