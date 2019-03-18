Hotel/Motel Tax Request by County Leaders Decreases

In June of last year (2018) the Coffee County Commission approved a resolution asking the state legislature to approve a private act that would establish a hotel/motel tax in Coffee County.
The county had originally asked for the state legislature to approve a hotel/motel tax rate of up to 5 percent, but that request has been reduced to be no more than 3 percent. The new rate, if approved by the state, would include hotels and bed and breakfast locations in Manchester and Tullahoma.
County Commissioner Mike Ray told WMSR News how the money generated by tax could possibly benefit county government and property owners:
Currently the hotel/motel tax rate in Manchester is 6 percent and in Tullahoma the rate is 5 percent.