Two people were injured Tuesday when a car crashed into the horse-drawn buggy in which they were riding. According to McMinnville Police, the buggy was coming out of the parking lot of Security Federal Bank on Chancery Street and was headed across the road to Chicken Chef when the buggy was struck by a car that was pulling out from Chicken Chef onto Chancery Street. The driver of the car, 24 year old Sandra Taylor, told police she was looking back at the southbound traffic and didn’t see the buggy. The passengers in the buggy, Andy and Lena Byler, were transported to River Park Hospital. Taylor was not injured. The horse was not harmed.
Taylor was cited for failure to yield the right of way.
Horse-Drawn Buggy Hit by Car in McMinnville
