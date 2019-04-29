The next Honor Flight of Middle Tennessee will take flight May 1.
50 veterans including some from Coffee County and their companions will travel to go Washington, D.C. to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for the freedom of the country.
Fifteen of the veterans will be in wheelchairs, with guardians assisting them.
The group will fly out of Nashville to Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C.
The veterans will visit the World War II, Korean, Vietnam, Marine Corps, and Air Force memorials.
Participants will also watch the changing of the guard ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arlington National Cemetery.
The flights are free for the veterans due to donations, with guardians paying $450.
The honor flight bus pickup locations are Tullahoma, Manchester, Winchester, and Murfreesboro.
Veterans who qualify to fly are as follows: terminally ill veterans from any campaign, World War II veterans, Korean War veterans, and Vietnam War veterans with a 70% or more VA Disability due to the Agent Orange in Vietnam. (Portion of this story from the Tullahoma News)
Honor Flight Takes Off May 1
