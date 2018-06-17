«

Honor Flight Currently Recruiting Veterans

The next “Honor Flight” of Middle Tennessee will take off on Sept. 26, 2018. The Honor Flight team is currently recruiting WWII, Korean & Vietnam Veterans*
*Accepting Applications from Vietnam Veterans with at least 70% VA Disability due to exposure to Agent Orange. Seats will be filled based on availability as priority remains for WWII & Korean War Veterans.
Mobility Issues, Oxygen Use and/or Qualified Service Dog are not a problem.
Remember veterans always fly free on honor flights. For more information contact Rob Moreland at 931 224-0610 or robmoreland77@gmail.com.
Veterans can contact Larry Williams at 1 833 HONORUSA (toll free) or tennesseans2@blomand.net.
For guardians there is a $400 fee and you can contact Lana Woodard at 931 455-3488 or lwoodard@ctcbonline.com
This is the 10th year of free flights to Washington DC, War Memorials & Arlington for the changing of the guard.
Donations always welcomed to help offset the $18,000 to $20,000 cost. Send donations to PO Box 1926, Tullahoma, TN 37388.