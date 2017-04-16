Homicide in Morrison

A shooting incident last Wednesday evening in Morrison left one man dead and another in jail.
According to Warren County Sheriff Jackie Matheny, 43 year old Bobby Ashburn was shot four times with a 45 caliber weapon on Wednesday. It happened at a residence on Cherry Springs Road. Ashburn was airlifted to Vanderbilt Hospital, where he later died.
27 year old Michael Cody Mills of Morrison was taken into custody by deputies a short time after the shooting. He was found in a nursery field.
Mills has been charged with criminal homicide and was jailed under a $1 million bond. His court date is tomorrow, April 18th.
The incident is being investigated by the Warren County Sheriff’s Department.
